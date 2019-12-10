Imbokodo don’t just want to be ‘present’ – Mpupha

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad are grateful and honoured to be part of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series for the first ever event and hope to take in all the excitement, the significance and the passion of what the tournament will bring. “But,” said Imbokodo captain Zintle Mpupha, “we don’t just want to […]

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad are grateful and honoured to be part of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series for the first ever event and hope ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...