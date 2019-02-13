In Address to African Union IOM Director General Lauds Partnerships that Deliver Results

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has cited the Regional Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) for the Horn of Africa and Yemen as an example of humanitarian and development efforts that work together to support durable solutions, address the drivers of displacement and build the capacity of governments in the region. IOM Director General António Vitorino […]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has cited the Regional Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) for the Horn of Afr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...