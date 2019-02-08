In Kenya, men are challenging the male role in the female circumcision problem

Two men in Kenya are rallying against the myths that perpetuate the violation of women’s and girls’ human rights through the centuries-old cultural tradition of female circumcision, more commonly known as female genital mutilation. Says Tony Mwebia, “Men believe that girls who have undergone female genital mutilation will attract more dowry in terms of cows. […]

