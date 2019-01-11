In Nigeria, three journalists injured by gunfire while covering political rally

Nigerian authorities should rigorously investigate violence at a political rally in Lagos on January 8, during which at least three journalists were injured by gunfire, and ensure the safety of reporters covering political events, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Emmanuel Oladesu, an editor of The Nation Newspaper, Temitope Ogunbanke, a correspondent with the […]

