In Nouakchott, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Vera Songwe congratulates Mauritania on ratification of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)

In an audience with the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz held yesterday in Nouakchott, ECA’s Executive Secretary Vera Songwe congratulated Mauritania for having ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), as a major project for the region’s economic development. Mauritania is one of the first countries to sign […]

In an audience with the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz held yesterday in Nou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...