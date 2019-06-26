Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

In Sudan, Repression of Protests by Another Name


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Sudanese protesters were hopeful that the [ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir](https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/04/11/sudan-al-bashir-ouster-end-authoritarianism) would signal a break from 30 years of abuses. They spent over four months protesting in the streets despite violence by government forces that killed over 100 civilians and subjected many to unfair detentions and ill-treatment. Witnesses… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/in-sudan-repression-of-protests-by-another-name...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2019

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement 25/06/2019

Populaires
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

ANALYSE

REACTION