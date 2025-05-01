









English News In Xinjiang's desert, roses bloom to fight sand and boost livelihoods

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Avril 2025



By Aerdake, People's Daily On April 15, in the desert control area of Aral township, Yutian county, located along the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert in Hotan prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, rows of rose seedlings were planted into grid-like sand barriers. What was once a sea of grayish-yellow dunes now shows signs of life, with small, green patches of hope.



"Can roses really grow in the desert?" This question, often posed by curious visitors, is no longer met with skepticism. The answer is now a resounding yes. Yutian, nestled on the northern slopes of the Kunlun Mountains, is known for its harsh and arid climate, extreme temperature fluctuations, and abundant sunlight. These conditions make it surprisingly suitable for cultivating certain varieties of roses.



The region has a deep-rooted history of rose cultivation. In the past, these flowers were primarily used for ornamental purposes or transformed into fragrant rose jam. But in recent years, the focus has shifted to their much more practical role in combating desertification.



"We locals have always known that roses help stabilize the sand," said Maitusun Yibulayimu, a resident of Wanfang village in Aral township. As he crouched down and brushed aside the loose sand to reveal the deep roots of a rose bush, he proudly explained, "See, the roots go down over three meters deep. They grip the sand so tightly that they form small mounds around the plants."



Known as the "Yutian desert rose," this special variety is uniquely adapted to thrive in the harsh conditions of the desert's edges. Resistant to both drought and salinity, it boasts a robust root system and dense foliage. In just two to three years, a single rose bush can grow into a hedge up to two to three meters wide, stabilizing sand dunes and preventing soil erosion.



According to the local forestry and grassland bureau, Yutian has established extensive rose shelterbelts in areas most affected by sandstorms. These closely planted roses reduce wind speeds, helping to mitigate the amount of wind-blown sand that reaches inland areas.



Yet growing roses in the desert is not without its challenges. With water scarce and rainfall minimal, the plants face the constant threat of being buried by the ever-present sand. To address these difficulties, local authorities have collaborated with researchers to develop science-based planting strategies tailored to the area's unique conditions - including sand distribution, wind patterns, and hydrological factors.



In addition to these research-driven approaches, Yutian has pioneered a new planting model that combines trees and shrubs. In this system, tall trees create a protective wind barrier at the desert's edge, shielding the roses from the worst of the sandstorms. Meanwhile, the intertwined roots of shrubs and roses help to stabilize the soil and improve its structure, creating a more favorable environment for the roses and significantly increasing their survival rate.



For Maitusun Yibulayimu, the financial benefits of rose cultivation are tangible. "Last year, my family earned an extra 63,000 yuan ($8,634) just from growing roses," he said. "Plus, the government provides subsidies to growers."



Encouraged by the greening of the surrounding desert, his family has since leased 50 mu (about 3.33 hectares) of land for expanded rose production. "It brings in income and helps fight desertification. That's something to be proud of," he added.



Today, Yutian's rose industry has blossomed into a thriving economic sector, forming a more diverse and integrated industrial chain. Freshly harvested roses are processed within 12 hours into essential oils, which are highly coveted by consumers. Over 30 rose-based products, including hydrosol, rose tea, and cosmetics, are now sold across China, and e-commerce and livestreaming platforms have helped fuel year-on-year sales growth. The roses from this arid land are now reaching markets far and wide.



The county has also capitalized on the rise of eco-tourism, incorporating rose cultivation into its rural landscaping efforts, creating a more visually appealing countryside and several new eco-tourism attractions.



The scale of rose cultivation in Yutian has grown steadily, with nearly 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) under cultivation today. In 2024, the county produced more than 12,000 tons of roses, with an average yield value of 3,975 yuan per mu. The burgeoning industry has lifted the incomes of 4,238 households.



"Growing roses in the desert has brought real benefits to the people," said Jia Cunpeng, Party head of the forestry and grassland bureau of Yutian county. "As more residents see the rewards, everyone is motivated to join the efforts against desertification," he added.



(Photos provided by Hotan Media Convergence Center)



