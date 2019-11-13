In the Face of Uncertainty, Residents of Aweil Remain Hopeful of Unity

More than 1,000 residents in the Maper area of Aweil mustered their best rallying call for peace during a neighbourhood-wide advocacy initiative held this week to promote a better understanding of the country’s revitalized peace agreement. “We are here today disseminating copies of the peace agreement so that each and every South Sudanese can own […]

More than 1,000 residents in the Maper area of Aweil mustered their best rallying call for peace during a neighbourhood-wide advocacy initi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...