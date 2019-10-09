Inaugural Forum paves the way for Sustainable Fertilizer Financing in the West Africa region

Key stakeholders in West Africa’s fertilizer sector are calling for more action to support the industry, which is central to the continent’s agricultural revolution. The call came out of the first West Africa Fertilizer Financing Forum, organized by the African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism and partners, and held at the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) in Abidjan […]

Key stakeholders in West Africa’s fertilizer sector are calling for more action to support the industry, w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...