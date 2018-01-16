Indigenous rights must be respected during Kenya climate change project, say UN experts

Three independent experts* appointed by the UN have expressed concerns about recent reports that indigenous Sengwer peoples in western Kenya have been attacked and forcibly evicted from their homes as a result of the implementation of the Water Towers Protection and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation project, an EU-funded water management project. “The Sengwer are […]

Three independent experts* appointed by the UN have expressed concerns about recent reports that indigenous Sengwer...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...