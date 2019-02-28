International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliance key to African air connectivity

At the Aviation Africa 2019 Civil Aviation Summit taking place in Kigali today, ICAO affirmed that Africa’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest growing air transport markets is predicated on a deepening of regional cooperation and investment toward the implementation of ICAO’s strategic plans, standards, and other guidance materials. On behalf of the President […]
At the Aviation Africa 2019 Civil Aviation Summit taking place in Kigali today, ICAO affirmed that Africa’s emergence as ...
At the Aviation Africa 2019 Civil Aviation Summit taking place in Kigali today, ICAO affirmed that Africa’s emergence as ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...