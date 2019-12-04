International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) preparing for major expansion of sports programs for people with disabilities

With the goal of increasing sports opportunities and societal acceptance for people with disabilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross is in the midst of a major expansion of its sports programs for people with disabilities. Next year the ICRC will expand its programs into nine new countries*, bringing the number of countries to […]

