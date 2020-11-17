Alwihda Info
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to enhance Groundnut Oil Quality Standards and boost Senegalese Export Capabilities


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Novembre 2020


The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has approved a Grant Agreement for the Senegalese Groundnut Oil Processing Company, SONACOS, to acquire new laboratory analysis equipment. The Technical Assistance will enable SONACOS to acquire equipment that will specifically enable the company to ensure that its…

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (...

