International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes Fourth Review Under the Policy Coordination Instrument for Seychelles


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The implementation of the Seychelles’ economic program is largely on track; The 2019 economic growth is estimated to reach about 4 percent, reflecting strong output in the tourism and communication sectors; The near-to-medium-term economic outlook continues to be favorable, provided that the authorities maintain their prudent policies under the Policy Coordination Instrument. On December 17, […]

The implementation of the Seychelles’ economic program is largely on track; The 2019 economic...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



