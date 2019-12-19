International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes Fourth Review Under the Policy Coordination Instrument for Seychelles

The implementation of the Seychelles’ economic program is largely on track; The 2019 economic growth is estimated to reach about 4 percent, reflecting strong output in the tourism and communication sectors; The near-to-medium-term economic outlook continues to be favorable, provided that the authorities maintain their prudent policies under the Policy Coordination Instrument. On December 17, […]

The implementation of the Seychelles’ economic program is largely on track; The 2019 economic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...