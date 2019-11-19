International Monetary Fund (IMF) Management Complete the First Review Under the Staff-Monitored Program with Somalia

IMF staff commends the authorities for implementing key reforms and for satisfactory performance under the fourth Staff-Monitored Program (SMP); Maintaining strong performance and support from international partners will pave the way for Somalia to receive debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative; The IMF supports Somalia’s efforts to secure debt relief and […]

IMF staff commends the authorities for implementing key reforms and for satisfactory performance ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...