International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Review Mission to Niger


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Novembre 2019


Implementation of the government’s reform program has been satisfactory despite a challenging environment; Economic growth is solid thanks to important large-scale projects. Ensuring that the local private sector benefits from them is central to improve living standards; Fiscal policy is geared toward striking the difficult balance between attending to public needs and supporting macroeconomic stability.… […]

Implementation of the government’s reform program has been satisfactory despite...

