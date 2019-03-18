International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Visit to South Sudan

South Sudan is facing a deep economic crisis following several years of conflict; The September 2018 peace agreement has increased the prospects for lasting peace and reestablishing macroeconomic stability and credibility; Full dedication to peace, economic stabilization and robust oil management will be key in rebuilding policy credibility and regaining access to external financial support. […]

