International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Concludes Visit to Tunisia

Tight monetary and fiscal policies during the first half of 2019 have reduced inflation and laid the foundation for a second year of budget deficit reduction; Risks to the economic outlook have increased due to higher oil prices, weaker growth in Tunisia’s trading partners, and an appreciating dinar; Near-term policies should continue to focus on […]

Tight monetary and fiscal policies during the first half of 2019 have reduced inflation and laid the foundation for a second year of budget...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...