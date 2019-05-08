International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Program Review Mission to Benin

Performance under the IMF-supported program was satisfactory in 2018; Benin’s economy grew by 6.7 percent in 2018 driven by strong agricultural production and port activity; the authorities should pursue their efforts to improve the business environment and infrastructure, strengthen the governance framework, diversify the economy, promote high-quality education and health, and address vulnerabilities… Read more […]

Performance under the IMF-supported program was satisfactory in 2018; Be...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...