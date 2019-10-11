International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff conclude their 2019 Article IV Consultation Mission and the Fourth and Fifth Reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement in Gabon

The economy is slowly recovering, but significant challenges still need to be addressed to generate stronger and more inclusive growth; it was agreed that generating stronger and more inclusive growth requires robust measures and far-reaching reforms to improve governance, increase domestic revenue mobilization, enhance the management and effectiveness of public finances, and promote a more […]
The economy is slowly recovering, but significant challenges still need to be addressed to gen...
The economy is slowly recovering, but significant challenges still need to be addressed to gen...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...