International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff concludes visit to Guinea-Bissau

Economic performance in 2018 suffered from lower cashew income and weak domestic revenue mobilization; the draft budget for 2019 targets increased government revenue and a deficit below 3 percent of GDP; achieving budget targets will require tight expenditure control. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Tobias Rasmussen visited Guinea-Bissau during January 14-18, 2019, […]

