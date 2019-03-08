Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Commits to Enhanced Gender Sensitivity at Sudanâs Second Migrant Resource Centre


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A newly opened drop-in centre for migrants in Sudan will pay special attention to the needs of vulnerable women and ensure they receive gender-sensitive protection and assistance. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) runs several migrant resource centres (MRCs) in the Horn of Africa, with the newest being inaugurated this week. The MRC in eastern […]

A newly opened drop-in centre for migrants in Sudan will pay special attention to the needs of vulnerable women and ensure th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/03/2019

Travailler main dans la main avec les femmes et les filles accélère les progrès vers la sécurité alimentaire

Travailler main dans la main avec les femmes et les filles accélère les progrès vers la sécurité alimentaire

Tchad : les autorités rappellent à l'ordre après l'accident d'Hélibongo Tchad : les autorités rappellent à l'ordre après l'accident d'Hélibongo 08/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 15 nominations et création de nouveaux postes aux douanes (décret)

08/03/2019

Le Tchad "est très riche", assure le ministre des Mines et du Commerce

08/03/2019

Tchad : le 8 mars déclaré férié pour la journée de la femme

08/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui