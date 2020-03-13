http://www.alwihdainfo.com
International Organization for Migration (IOM) Egypt Hosts Migration Partner Briefing to Present 2019 Migration Overview and its Programmatic Approach for 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2020


IOM Egypt hosted a Partners Briefing, inviting members of the donor community, in addition to intergovernmental and non-governmental partners, private sector and representatives from the Government of Egypt. The purpose of the event was to present an overall analysis of the challenges and opportunities seen throughout the year of 2019 regarding the migrant community in […]

