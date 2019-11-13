International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia Rolls Out Community-Based Planning for Displacement Affected Communities in Somali Region

Ethiopia recorded 3.04 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) by March 2019 due to ethnic conflict and environmental shocks over the past year, according to International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Since April 2019, the Government of Ethiopia has rolled out a phased plan to return, relocate and integrate those displaced, resulting in […]

