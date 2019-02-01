International Organization for Migration (IOM) returns 1000th Ghanaian from Libya, Niger since 2017

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) received a mandate in December 2016 to help rescue vulnerable migrants from Ghana stranded en route to Europe. The plan was to bring 650 men and women home within three years. This week IOM met – and exceeded – that initial target, bringing home its 1001st Ghanaian beneficiary as […]

