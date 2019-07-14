International Sports Press Association (AIPS) honours veteran Africa Cup of Nations journalists in Egypt

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (www.AIPSMedia.com), in collaboration with AIPS Africa and the Egyptian Sports Press Association, on Saturday celebrated journalists who have covered 10 or more Africa Cup of Nations in an emotional and colourful ceremony held at the heart of Egyptian sports, the national Olympic Center in Cairo. The highlight of the […]

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) (www.AIPSMedia.com), in collaboration with AIPS Africa and the Egypti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...