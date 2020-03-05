International Women’s Day: What will it take to achieve gender equality?

By Rémy Ejel, CEO of Nestlé Central and West Africa (CWA) Ltd. “There should be equality for all – men and women – at all levels, and all ages” was the compelling call from Anna, one of our young female talents at Nestlé CWA Ltd (https://www.Nestle.com/), about gender equality. During our short conversation in the […]

By Rémy Ejel, CEO of Nestlé Central and West Africa (CWA) Ltd. “There should be equality for all – men and women – at all levels, and all ages” was the compelling call from...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...