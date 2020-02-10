International flavour to squad for second South Africa (SA) U20 alignment camp

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux named a group of 20 players featuring strong international flavor for the second SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) alignment camp in Stellenbosch this week, with 16 players in the group having represented South Africa at age-group level. Five players – Celimpilo Gumede (looseforward) Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf), Thabiso Mdletshe (prop), Sibusiso Sangweni (looseforward)… […]

