Intracom Telecom’s Point-to-MultiPoint Technology Stands Out in South Africa

Intracom Telecom (http://www.Intracom-Telecom.com), a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its WiBAS™ Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) technology to Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), South Africa’s leading provider of open-access fiber infrastructure, to enhance DFA’s ability to provide state-of-the-art microwave connectivity solutions to its customers. DFA’s decision… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/intracom-telecoms-pointtomultipoint-technology-stands-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...