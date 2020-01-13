Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Invitation: Opening ceremony of the second International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Janvier 2020


The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the United Nation’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) cordially invite you to the opening ceremony of the second International Forum on Migration Statistics (IFMS). Where: InterContinental Citystars Hotel, Cairo, Egypt When: 19 January… Read […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



