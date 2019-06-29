Invitation to Event Commemorating the Close of U.S. Tuberculosis Elimination Project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Challenge TB project is marking the completion of a five-year initiative that supported the Government of Ethiopia in eliminating tuberculosis. USAID is organizing a special event in which the Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman and USAID’s head of infectious disease programs Doug Arbuckle are expected […]

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Challenge TB project is marking the completion of a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...