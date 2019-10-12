Alwihda Info
Invitation to cover the visit of the United Nations Security Council to South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Octobre 2019


A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday 20 October 2019. The delegation will meet with President Salva Kiir and other signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan as well as civil society, […]

