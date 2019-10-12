Invitation to cover the visit of the United Nations Security Council to South Sudan

A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday 20 October 2019. The delegation will meet with President Salva Kiir and other signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan as well as civil society, […]

A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday 20 October 2019. T...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...