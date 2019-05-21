Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Invitation to the screening of an animated film Adama


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On behalf of the Executive Board of the France Alumni Ghana Association (FAGA), I wish to invite you to the screening of an animated film titled ADAMA. This film was used to mark the Centenary Anniversary of the First World War in 2018. The Association has chosen to use this film as a sensitization outreach […]

On behalf of the Executive Board of the France Alumni Ghana Association (FAGA), I wish to invite you to the screening of an animated film titled ADAMA. This film was used to mark ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...