Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visits Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland arrived in Ethiopia for a working visit on Tuesday (January 8). During his visit, Mr Leo Varadkar held talks with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed on bilateral, regional and international matters. The Prime Minister also paid a courtesy call on President Sahle-Work Zewde and met with the Acting […]

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland arrived in Ethiopia for a working visit on Tuesday (January 8). During his visit, Mr Leo Var...

