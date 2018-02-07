Ireland signs Double Taxation Agreement with Ghana to boost West African Trade

Ireland has signed a Double Taxation Agreement with Ghana, an important step to increase trade with West Africa. The Agreement, the first that Ireland has concluded with a West African country, was signed by Ireland’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Seán Hoy and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ghana, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, […]

Ireland has signed a Double Taxation Agreement with Ghana, an important step to increase trade with West Africa. The Agreement, the first that Ire...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...