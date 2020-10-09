Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Completes Pricing for a 5-Year USD 600 Million Sukuk Issuance

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, (ICD) (www.ICD-IDB.org), a multilateral development financial institution and the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG), announces successful completion of the pricing of a five-year USD 600 million Sukuk issuance at MS + 140bps. This is the largest Sukuk issuance by ICD […]

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, (ICD) (www.ICD-IDB.org), a multilateral development fin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...