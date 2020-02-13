Israel Vows to Foster Bilateral Ties with Tanzania

Israel has seconded the government’s move to relocate its base to Dodoma, with the Middle Eastern nation pledging to support development projects in the newly-designated capital city. Israel Deputy Ambassador, Mr. Eyal David made the statement ahead of an event to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma, […]
