Italian scientist brings ‘pasta power’ climate adaptation solution to West Africa

– Heat tolerant’ durum wheat discovery can help eradicate poverty – Research wins international Food Security prize A ‘crazy idea’ has resulted in the ability to grow durum wheat in the extreme heat of famine-affected Senegal, Mauritania and Mali [1], potentially boosting the income for 1 million farming families, and therefore winning the 2017 Olam […]

– Heat tolerant’ durum wheat discovery can help eradicate poverty – Research wins international Food Security pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...