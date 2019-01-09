January 2019 Global Economic Prospects Materials

The January edition of the 2019 Global Economic Prospects (GEP) was released yesterday in Washington. Key message for Africa is that regional growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4 percent in 2019, predicated on diminished policy uncertainty and improved investment in large economies together with continued robust growth in non-resource intensive countries. Per capita growth […]

