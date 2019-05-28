Japan and Austria to support private sector climate change investments on the continent

The governments of Japan and Austria have approved a $1 million fund to strengthen the participation of the private sector in combating climate change. The funding will be channeled to the Africa Private Sector Assistance (FAPA) grant, which aims to expand the role of the private sector in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of African […]

