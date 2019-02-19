Job vacancy: Personal Assistant to the Ambassador

The Embassy of Japan in Namibia is seeking a highly motivated and suitably qualified individual for a position of Personal Assistant to the Ambassador Duties: – Acting as personal assistant and secretary to the Ambassador, including managingtelephone, email and postal correspondence, schedule management, etc. – Providing secretarial support to the Deputy Head of Mission. – […]

The Embassy of Japan in Namibia is seeking a highly motivated and suitably qualified individua...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...