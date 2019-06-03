Johannesburg Gets Ready For Digital Transformation Congress 2019

The second annual [Digital Transformation Congress](http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/), returns to Johannesburg after a successful summit in 2018 attended by senior business executives & enterprise IT vendors from leading organisations such as Petro SA, Transnet, Nedbank, Sasria SOC, Eskom, Loreal, Liberty Group, Alexander Forbes, Parmalat, Adobe, T-Systems, TransUnion, Braintree, Darktrace,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/johannesburg-gets-ready-for-digital-trans...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...