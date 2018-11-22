John Kamara to Champion Technological Arts in Africa On Behalf Of Crypto Chain University (By Anna Papadopoulos)

By Anna Papadopoulos From recent trends from one of the top crypto exchanges, Binance, who most recently signed up [40,000 crypto traders in its first week](https://www.newsbtc.com/2018/11/02/binance-records-40000-ugandan-crypto-traders-in-one-week-singapore-next/) (https://bit.ly/2FCjicU) launching into Uganda; to United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) [expanding its blockchain testing](https://www.coindesk.com/un-food-program-to-expand-blockchain-testing-to-african-supply-chain/)… Read more...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...