Joint Committee for Cooperation between Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Kenya established, Memorandum of Understanding for Political Consultation signed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, met with the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Monica Juma, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. During the meeting, an agreement was signed to establish a Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation as […]

