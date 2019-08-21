Alwihda Info
Joint European Union (EU)-US Statement on Recent Electoral Violence in Montserrado County


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The EU Delegation and the Embassies of the United States of America and the EU Member States (France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom) in Monrovia are concerned about recent incidents of violence after the by-elections in Montserrado County. We condemn the violence that took place on Saturday, 17 August, between supporters of the […]

