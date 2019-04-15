Joint Press Release: Europe-Africa partnership spearheads development of next-generation antimalarial drug

The European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) (www.EDCTP.org) grants €10 million over five years to “WANECAM 2” a unique collaboration between antimalarial drug researchers in Africa and Europe from ten academic institutions, a pharmaceutical company, Novartis, and a not-for-profit product development partnership (PDP), Medicines for Malaria Venture; the grant will… Read more on […]

The European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP) ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...