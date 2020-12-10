Alwihda Info
Joint Press Release – New tool enables African businesses to find continent-wide trade opportunities as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) begins in 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2020


A new trade intelligence tool that enables firms to easily explore and compare trade opportunities across Africa has been released ahead of the start of trading under the new African Continental Free Trade Area. The African Trade Observatory was rolled out by the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) Commission and the International Trade […]

