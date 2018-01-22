Joint Statement UK and Kenya During the Visit of Secretary of State for International Development

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the visiting Secretary of State for International Development, Rt. Hon. Penny Mordaunt, MP to a successful Roundtable meeting today at the Intercontinental Hotel. The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Mr. Henry Rotich and attended by the Cabinet Secretaries for Heath, East African Community […]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the visiting Secretary of State for International Development, Rt. Hon. Penny Mo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...