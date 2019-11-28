Joint declaration of the tripartite visit to Cameroon

Joint Final Declaration of the Tripartite visit of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the Secretaries General of the Commonwealth and the OIF – The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Secretary-General of the International Organization of la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, […]
Joint Final Declaration of the Tripartite visit of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the Secre...
Joint Final Declaration of the Tripartite visit of the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the Secre...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...