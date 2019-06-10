Alwihda Info
Jovadi Jewelry makes a Statement at Buckingham Palace


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2019


Daughter of American President, Tiffany Trump, was spotted wearing a necklace from luxury fashion house, Jovadi Jewellery (www.Jovadi.com) , at the state dinner of the long-awaited visit of President Donald to the Buckingham Palace this week in London. Reportedly styled by Toni Breiss, the Haute Joaillerie Black Tie, a 61.5carat pear-shaped diamond necklace set in […]

